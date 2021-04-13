UrduPoint.com
Rescue 1122 Starts Disinfection Spray In Mosques

Sumaira FH 14 minutes ago Tue 13th April 2021 | 03:40 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2021 ) :Rescue 1122 has started conducting disinfection sprays in different mosques as the holy month of Ramzan is going to start from Wednesday (April 14).

According to a press statement issued here on Tuesday, the authorities of Rescue 1122 were doing disinfection sprays in major mosques in different districts of the province.

In Peshawar, the preventive spray campaign started from Suneri masjid from Sadar area.

Meanwhile, Director General Rescue 1122, Dr. Khateer Ahmad has requested people to followSOPs to contain the spread of corona.

He said Rescue 1122 will continue disinfection spray in mosques on daily basis to ensure public safety.

