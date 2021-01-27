UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Rescue 1122 Starts Emergency Services In Tank

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Wed 27th January 2021 | 07:10 PM

Rescue 1122 starts emergency services in Tank

TANK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2021 ) :District Emergency Officer Rescue 1122 Israr Khan on Wednesday said that emergency services have been started across the district and in case of any emergency the people could contact on cell No while the toll free number would soon be issued.

Talking to the media, he said that Imakhel, Gul Imam and District Headquarters Hospital have started providing ambulance services available round the clock.

He said that last night Rescue 1122 received a call about critical condition of a pregnant woman, adding that responding to the emergency the staff concerned reached the given address but due to critical condition of the lady the staff with the permission of the family conducted the delivery in the ambulance and rescued both the life of mother and child.

Related Topics

Rescue 1122 Women Family Media

Recent Stories

Team of Emirati referees to officiate in FIFA Club ..

16 minutes ago

Noura Al Kaabi visits art exhibition of Zayed Univ ..

16 minutes ago

DEWA extends open invitation to the Agile Governan ..

16 minutes ago

UAE, US Joint military exercise concludes

31 minutes ago

Bakhtarwar Bhutto’s Mehndi function will be held ..

1 hour ago

PIA pilots see UFOs during flights from Karachi to ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.