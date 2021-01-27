Rescue 1122 starts emergency services in Tank

TANK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2021 ) :District Emergency Officer Rescue 1122 Israr Khan on Wednesday said that emergency services have been started across the district and in case of any emergency the people could contact on cell No while the toll free number would soon be issued.

Talking to the media, he said that Imakhel, Gul Imam and District Headquarters Hospital have started providing ambulance services available round the clock.

He said that last night Rescue 1122 received a call about critical condition of a pregnant woman, adding that responding to the emergency the staff concerned reached the given address but due to critical condition of the lady the staff with the permission of the family conducted the delivery in the ambulance and rescued both the life of mother and child.