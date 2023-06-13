UrduPoint.com

Rescue-1122 Starts Mock Exercise, Trainings For Monsoon: DG

Faizan Hashmi Published June 13, 2023 | 11:40 AM

Rescue-1122 starts mock exercise, trainings for monsoon: DG

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2023 ) :The emergency service Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Rescue-1122 has started preparations, mock exercises and training programmes for line departments for monsoon emergencies.

Director General Rescue-1122 Dr Khateer Ahmed said here Tuesday that currently staff of 1122 was engaged in mock exercises to deal with the possible flood situation in monsoon.

He said that 1122 is also providing training to security agencies, civil defense, schools and colleges and local people within the available resources across the province regarding emergencies situations, adding that Rescue staff conducted 1834 medical aid sessions in the last one month, 930 training sessions for Civil Defense personnel about rowing boats in rivers and canals.

Similarly, 7781 people were given free basic medical aid teaching and practical training, he added.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Flood Rescue 1122

Recent Stories

SBP Governor rules out bilateral debt restructurin ..

SBP Governor rules out bilateral debt restructuring

21 minutes ago
 ‘Biparjoy’ likely to make landfall b/w Keti Ba ..

‘Biparjoy’ likely to make landfall b/w Keti Bandar, Indian Gujarat Coastline ..

37 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 June 2023

2 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 13 June 2023 - Today's ..

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 13 June 2023 - Today's Gold Price in Pakistan

2 hours ago
 US Secretary of State Antony Blinken hopes Ukraine ..

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken hopes Ukraine offensive a 'success' to forc ..

12 hours ago
 Chairman PTI appears before JIT in connection with ..

Chairman PTI appears before JIT in connection with five cases

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.