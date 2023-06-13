Rescue-1122 starts mock exercise, trainings for monsoon: DG

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2023 ) :The emergency service Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Rescue-1122 has started preparations, mock exercises and training programmes for line departments for monsoon emergencies.

Director General Rescue-1122 Dr Khateer Ahmed said here Tuesday that currently staff of 1122 was engaged in mock exercises to deal with the possible flood situation in monsoon.

He said that 1122 is also providing training to security agencies, civil defense, schools and colleges and local people within the available resources across the province regarding emergencies situations, adding that Rescue staff conducted 1834 medical aid sessions in the last one month, 930 training sessions for Civil Defense personnel about rowing boats in rivers and canals.

Similarly, 7781 people were given free basic medical aid teaching and practical training, he added.