Rescue 1122 Starts Motorcycle Ambulances Service In Vehari

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Sun 29th August 2021 | 04:50 PM

Rescue 1122 starts motorcycle ambulances service in Vehari

VEHARI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2021 ) :District Emergency Service Rescue 1122 has started its motorcycle ambulance service in the district to ensure quick response in dealing with emergency situations in the populated areas.

The Regional Rescue Officer 1122, Dr Rao Ejaz inaugurated the motorcycle ambulance service here on Sunday.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Rao Ejaz said that six motorcycle ambulances have been provided in the district to bring more improvement in service delivery for facilitating masses in emergencies.

He said that Rescue 1122 was providing the best services for saving lives and properties of the masses in the emergency-like situations.

Addressing the ceremony, District Emergency Officer Rescue 1122, Danish Khalil welcomed motorcycle ambulances in the rescue squad.

He said that motorcycle ambulances would help improve performance and dealing emergencies in populated areas of the city.

