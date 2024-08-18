Rescue 1122 Starts Relief Activities After Breach In Canal
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 18, 2024 | 05:20 PM
MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2024) Punjab Emergency Service Rescue 1122, along with district administration started relief operation at Rangpur after breach in Rangpur Canal on Sunday.
According to Rescue 1122 sources, receiving information about breach in Rangpur canal which caused problems for residents, the rescue officials reached the spot and started the relief operation. The canal water not only damaged crops but also entered into residential areas. The district administration also started the operation for evacuation of the people and cattle from the area.
As per directives of the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Mian Usman Ali, the Assistant Commissioner Nasir Shahzad and Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenu (ADCR) Abida Fareed reached the spot to monitor relief operations.
Meanwhile, many other incidents of canal breaches have been reported in the district, however, the rescue teams and district administration successfully controlled the situation.
APP/shn/thh
