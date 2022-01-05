Rescue-1122 starts relief, rescue operation in snow-hit areas: DG

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Rescue-1122 Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has launched operation at various tourist places in upper parts of the province by clearing snow from roads and rescuing trapped tourists

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2022 ) :Rescue-1122 Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has launched operation at various tourist places in upper parts of the province by clearing snow from roads and rescuing trapped tourists.

Dr. Khatir Ahmed Director General Rescue-1122 said the relief and rescue activities were currently underway in Nathiagali, Bahrain, Swat, Shangla, Dir, Chitral and Kalam, adding 20 vehicles trapped in snow at different places were rescued.

Similarly, he added more than 50 stranded people were shifted to their destination safely. He said rescue service had deputed medical teams at those areas and its workers were patrolling roads to cope with emergency and help out tourists and local residents.