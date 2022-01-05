UrduPoint.com

Rescue-1122 Starts Relief, Rescue Operation In Snow-hit Areas: DG

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 05, 2022 | 05:19 PM

Rescue-1122 starts relief, rescue operation in snow-hit areas: DG

Rescue-1122 Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has launched operation at various tourist places in upper parts of the province by clearing snow from roads and rescuing trapped tourists

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2022 ) :Rescue-1122 Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has launched operation at various tourist places in upper parts of the province by clearing snow from roads and rescuing trapped tourists.

Dr. Khatir Ahmed Director General Rescue-1122 said the relief and rescue activities were currently underway in Nathiagali, Bahrain, Swat, Shangla, Dir, Chitral and Kalam, adding 20 vehicles trapped in snow at different places were rescued.

Similarly, he added more than 50 stranded people were shifted to their destination safely. He said rescue service had deputed medical teams at those areas and its workers were patrolling roads to cope with emergency and help out tourists and local residents.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Snow Swat Vehicles Bahrain Chitral Dir Shangla From

Recent Stories

UVAS arranged an motivational lecture for young ve ..

UVAS arranged an motivational lecture for young veterinarian

7 minutes ago
 Police arrest Sajid Garma for his alleged role in ..

Police arrest Sajid Garma for his alleged role in attack on Bilal Yasin

22 minutes ago
 KPT shipping movements report

KPT shipping movements report

13 seconds ago
 Two killed,five injured on road

Two killed,five injured on road

14 seconds ago
 Authorities directed to ensure dengue spray in edu ..

Authorities directed to ensure dengue spray in educational institutions

16 seconds ago
 VC IUB calls on Governor Punjab, briefs about univ ..

VC IUB calls on Governor Punjab, briefs about university's performance

17 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.