Rescue 1122 Starts Water, Search Operation For Missing People In Floods

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Wed 02nd September 2020 | 02:50 PM

Rescue 1122 starts water, search operation for missing people in floods

SWAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2020 ) :The Rescue 1122 service has launched water and search operation for missing people in the floods which triggered by recent torrential rains that lashed the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa like other parts of the country.

District Emergency Officer Swat Imran Khan Yousafzai said that water and search operation had been started at two places of Swat River since Wednesday morning on the directives of Director General Rescue 1122 Dr Khatir Ahmed.

He said that operation would continue at Kanjoo and Matta Darshkhela till bodies of the missing people were found.

More Stories From Pakistan

