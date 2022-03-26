Rescue 1122 station inaugurated at Jahania

(@FahadShabbir)

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2022 ) :Member Provincial Assembly (MPA) Faisal Akram Khan Niazi inaugurated a new Rescue 1122 station at Tehsil Jahania to facilitate masses here on Saturday.

In line with special directives of Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar, the rescue station has been established at Jahania by keeping in view the demand of the local people.

The Director General Punjab Emergency Department Rescue 1122 Dr Rizwan Naseer has already provided two new ambulances equipped with latest medical equipments to the station.

Speaking on the occasion, MPA said that the establishment of rescue station was a blessing for the local people.

He lauded the decision of provincial government for providing rescue station at Tehsil Level.

District Emergency Officer Dr Khalid Mahmood said that the rescue officials were alert round the clock to deal any emergency like situation. He said that all possible resources were being utilized to facilitate masses in emergencies.