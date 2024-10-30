Open Menu

Rescue 1122 Strengthens Hotel Safety Measures

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 30, 2024 | 01:40 PM

Rescue 1122 strengthens hotel safety measures

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2024) In a proactive move to enhance safety standards, District Emergency Officer Dr. Hussain Mian engaged with hotel managers across Multan to address critical fire safety and emergency protocols.

The meeting underscored the importance of maintaining safe environments for guests and staff, minimizing risks, and ensuring that hotels were prepared to respond effectively in case of an emergency.

Dr. Hussain stressed the need for proper evacuation routes and functional fire exits in every hotel,adding that a swift, coordinated response could save lives in unexpected situations.

He advised managers to regularly conduct fire drills, maintain fire extinguishers, and keep emergency exits unobstructed.

The initiative forms part of Rescue 1122’s broader mission to build safer communities by promoting readiness and minimizing potential hazards.

The department was committed to reduce risks through hands-on training and ongoing support for local businesses, especially in sectors like hospitality, where safety precautions directly impact many lives.

Hotel managers expressed their appreciation for the guidance, stating the department’s role in helping them develop comprehensive safety measures.

Related Topics

Multan Fire Hotel Rescue 1122

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 October 2024

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 October 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 October 2024

5 hours ago
 Senate Committee examines legal allotments, housin ..

Senate Committee examines legal allotments, housing development initiatives

14 hours ago
 JI launches massive membership drive in federal c ..

JI launches massive membership drive in federal capital

14 hours ago
 Mushaal calls for an end to Indian atrocities in I ..

Mushaal calls for an end to Indian atrocities in IIOK

14 hours ago
 PMD forecast mainly dry weather with chances of ra ..

PMD forecast mainly dry weather with chances of rain in GB

14 hours ago
Pakistan slams Israel's move to ban UN agency for ..

Pakistan slams Israel's move to ban UN agency for Palestinian refugees, UNRWA

14 hours ago
 PM appreciates KSA’s support for economic reviva ..

PM appreciates KSA’s support for economic revival

14 hours ago
 Sindh LG by-polls: 31 candidates elected unopposed

Sindh LG by-polls: 31 candidates elected unopposed

14 hours ago
 SC bar elects best person as its President: Minist ..

SC bar elects best person as its President: Minister for Information, Broadcasti ..

14 hours ago
 DPM Dar laments world’s double standards at huma ..

DPM Dar laments world’s double standards at humanitarian crises in Gaza; genoc ..

14 hours ago
 Gilani highlights parliamentarians' role in global ..

Gilani highlights parliamentarians' role in global peace, Justice

14 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan