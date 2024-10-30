Rescue 1122 Strengthens Hotel Safety Measures
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 30, 2024 | 01:40 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2024) In a proactive move to enhance safety standards, District Emergency Officer Dr. Hussain Mian engaged with hotel managers across Multan to address critical fire safety and emergency protocols.
The meeting underscored the importance of maintaining safe environments for guests and staff, minimizing risks, and ensuring that hotels were prepared to respond effectively in case of an emergency.
Dr. Hussain stressed the need for proper evacuation routes and functional fire exits in every hotel,adding that a swift, coordinated response could save lives in unexpected situations.
He advised managers to regularly conduct fire drills, maintain fire extinguishers, and keep emergency exits unobstructed.
The initiative forms part of Rescue 1122’s broader mission to build safer communities by promoting readiness and minimizing potential hazards.
The department was committed to reduce risks through hands-on training and ongoing support for local businesses, especially in sectors like hospitality, where safety precautions directly impact many lives.
Hotel managers expressed their appreciation for the guidance, stating the department’s role in helping them develop comprehensive safety measures.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 October 2024
Senate Committee examines legal allotments, housing development initiatives
JI launches massive membership drive in federal capital
Mushaal calls for an end to Indian atrocities in IIOK
PMD forecast mainly dry weather with chances of rain in GB
Pakistan slams Israel's move to ban UN agency for Palestinian refugees, UNRWA
PM appreciates KSA’s support for economic revival
Sindh LG by-polls: 31 candidates elected unopposed
SC bar elects best person as its President: Minister for Information, Broadcasti ..
DPM Dar laments world’s double standards at humanitarian crises in Gaza; genoc ..
Gilani highlights parliamentarians' role in global peace, Justice
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Public urged to cooperate for successful polio campaign1 minute ago
-
Cop injured in Tank dies at LRH1 minute ago
-
DIG prisons visits district jail Bhakkar1 minute ago
-
Pak-EPA directed to take coping measures for improving capital’s air quality2 minutes ago
-
Dengue fatalities reach 11 with 141 new cases31 minutes ago
-
NOCs of 19 petrol pumps,hospital approved:32 minutes ago
-
Federal Ombudsman's team to hold 'Open Court' tomorrow41 minutes ago
-
Truck driver electrocuted in vehicle41 minutes ago
-
Six profiteers held:41 minutes ago
-
PM Shehbaz due in Doha today for a two-day official visit41 minutes ago
-
Online registration opens for "Livestock Transfer" to empower rural women41 minutes ago
-
ANF arrests 9 drug dealers with 120 kg drugs51 minutes ago