Rescue 1122 Suggests Precautions To Maintain Health Amid Heat Wave

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 16, 2022 | 03:52 PM

Rescue 1122 suggests precautions to maintain health amid heat wave

Rescue 1122 sensitized citizens to take special care as severe heat wave could lead to heat stroke

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2022 ) :Rescue 1122 sensitized citizens to take special care as severe heat wave could lead to heat stroke.

In a special message to deal ongoing heat wave, the Rescue 1122 spokesperson hinted symptoms of heatstroke as excessive sweating, dehydration, rapid heartbeat, nausea, vomiting, hot, dry skin, headache, dizziness, yellowing of the skin, and drowsiness.

He stressed upon people to avoid going out of the house unnecessarily. Similarly, citizens should cover head with cloth. Drink plenty of water, wear light colored loose clothing, never leave children alone in a parked and closed window car, do not eat high protein foods that cause metabolic disorders. He suggested, If there is a risk of heat build-up, wash hands with cold water to keep blood flowing in the veins and.

Most children, especially infants, the elderly, athletes and those who work in the sun, suffer from stroke, he said.

