Rescue 1122 suspends vacations of employees to ensure vigilance across district

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2024) Rescue 1122 Abbottabad on Tuesday devised an emergency plan for Eid-ul-Fitr, suspending all leaves of its personnel, staff for ensuring vigilance across the district Abbottabad during the Eid holidays.

Under the supervision of District Emergency Officer Arif Khattak, a special meeting was held here where Emergency Officer Hafeez ur Rehman, Transport Maintenance Inspector, Station House In-charge, and Control Room In-charge were also present.

The Emergency Rescue Plan was issued by Director General Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Rescue 1122, Dr. Khateer Ahmed Khan, in a meeting held here.

District Emergency Officer Arif Khattak emphasized the importance of ensuring the presence of all officers and Station House In-charges at their designated stations across the district, as per the directives of the high officials.

Additionally, on-call duty officers were instructed to maintain a state of alertness round-the-clock.

Rescue 1122 will maintain readiness during the Eid prayers at Eid Gah Abbottabad, scheduled for 7:45 AM, where they will collaborate with the local police in providing services.

Moreover, the youth volunteers of Rescue 1122 Abbottabad will be deployed alongside the police at key locations such as Mandian Missile Chowk, Nathiagali Jamia Mosque, Nawanshehr Elyasi Masjid, and Havelian Amir Muawiya Masjid.

District Emergency Officer Arif Khattak affirmed that rescuers have been deployed throughout Abbottabad for Eid-ul-Fitr, ensuring their availability to serve the public for 24 hours during the festive period.

According to Rescue spokesperson Sajid Iqbal, rescue personnel are committed to setting aside personal celebrations, prioritizing public safety, and ensuring continuous emergency response services.

Rescue points have been established at tourist destinations like Nathiagali, Ayubia, and Bhurban.

Both Rescue 1122 and the District Administration are in constant coordination, reaffirming their dedication to providing top-notch services and safeguarding the lives and property of the public.