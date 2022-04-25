UrduPoint.com

Rescue 1122 Swabi devises plan for Eid

SWABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2022 ) ::District Emergency Officer, Arshad Iqbal, on Monday presided over a special meeting at Rescue 1122 Shah Mansoor and issued an emergency plan regarding upcoming Eid-ul-Fitr.

Heading the meeting, Arsha Iqbal was briefed on the emergency plan for Eid-ul-Fitr and told that the due leaves of rescue personnel in the district have been canceled.

Rescue posts will also be set up at various important places including Eid Gahs, alongside rivers of the district and other important places where Rescue personnel will be ready deal with any emergency situation.

On this occasion, District Emergency Officer, Arshad Iqbal, while issuing instructions to all the officers said all the staff should perform their duties with total dedication on the occasion of Eid and keep the emergency vehicles ready for any emergency.

He said no negligence would be tolerated during Eid duty.

Sending a message for the general public, he said Rescue 1122 was ever ready to help out people in Swabi, urging the people to avoid going to the rivers side and urging the parent to prevent their children from doing one wheeling and speeding on bikes.

He said in case of any emergency a free call could be made on 1122.

