Rescue 1122 Swat Rescued Over 15,241 People In One Year

Faizan Hashmi Published January 03, 2022 | 02:49 PM

Rescue 1122 Swat rescued over 15,241 people in one year

Rescue Service 1122 Swat rescued and provided services to a total of 15,241 persons during various emergencies over the last one year

PESHAWAR, Jan 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2022 ) :Rescue Service 1122 Swat rescued and provided services to a total of 15,241 persons during various emergencies over the last one year.

Rescue 1122 Swat successfully provided services in a total of 1,644 traffic accidents, 400 fire, 129 firing, 49 drowning incidents, 15 buildings collapses, seven gas cylinder blasts and 405 other incidents of various natures throughout the district, said annual performance report of the service.

According to the annual report, the Rescue 1122 also provided referral services to patients and shifted a total of 13,146 people to different hospitals while 2,095 people were provided first aid on the spot during this period. The rescue service's control room received more than 4,29,000 telephones from across the district, out of which 2,27,000 were found to be fake or unnecessary calls.

