Rescue 1122 Swat responded to 1187 calls in November

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2020 ) :Emergency Rescue Service 1122 Swat has provided help and assistance to people in 1187 incidents including road mishaps and medical emergencies during month of November.

According to a spokesperson for Rescue 1122, Safiqa Gul, 958 calls were related to various emergency medical help and 115 cases were of road mishaps.

Teams of Rescue 1122 responded to 42 cases of fire eruption, six cases of water related mishaps and same number of injuries due to firing. Four coronavirus victims were transferred to quarantine centers while 55 miscellaneous cases were handled.

Control Room of Rescue Services Swat received 26662 calls among which 15882 calls were false.