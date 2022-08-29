UrduPoint.com

Rescue 1122 Tackle 141 Emergencies With Rescuing 4871 Patients In A Week

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 29, 2022 | 04:30 PM

Rescue 1122 tackle 141 emergencies with rescuing 4871 patients in a week

D.I.KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2022 ) :The district emergency service 1122 rescued 4871 patients while tackling total of 141 emergencies over the last week starting from August 22 to 28, said its spokesman on Monday.

Sharing the details, the spokesman said the rescue service responded different nature of emergencies over the week, which includes 71 medical, two fire, four bullet injuries or violence and 63 dewatering during the flood situation.

He said a total of 23923 calls were received by the emergency service but 18555 of them were irrelevant or fake calls which should be avoided.

During the last week, Rescue1122 teams also handled 14 referral cases out of which 11 were within the district while 13 were out of district.

During the referral emergency cases, the spokesman said 16 patients were rescued.

He said Rescue1122 teams were fully equipped with all necessary equipments and they had been efficiently rendering their services during emergencies.

Meanwhile, the Rescue 1122 recovered a body of a person from flood water near Sagu Bridge and shifted it to hospital. According to Rescue 1122, Liaquat Ali was swept away by flood water near Sagu Bridge when he was struggling to cross over with a rope.

