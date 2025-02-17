Open Menu

Rescue 1122 Tackles 10 Emergencies Last Week

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 17, 2025 | 03:40 PM

Rescue 1122 tackles 10 emergencies last week

TANK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2025) Rescue 1122, Tank tackled 10 emergencies and provided prompt services to citizens under the leadership of district emergency officer Eng. Waqas Alam over the last week.

According to a weekly performance report issued by the service here on Monday, the total emergencies include seven medical, one road traffic accidents and one bullet injury-related incident.

During this period, it says that the emergency service received a total of 435 calls including 10 those of emergency and 294 were irrelevant calls.

The rescue 1122 service also provided services in 24 referral-related emergencies including six within the district and in 18 emergencies patients were shifted to other districts.

APP/slm

