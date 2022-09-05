UrduPoint.com

Rescue 1122 Tackles 107 Emergencies Rescuing 5082 Patients In A Week

Umer Jamshaid Published September 05, 2022 | 03:10 PM

Rescue 1122 tackles 107 emergencies rescuing 5082 patients in a week

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2022 ) :The district's emergency service rescue 1122 rescued 5082 patients while tackling a total of 107 emergencies over the last week starting from Aug 29 to Sept 04, says its spokesman.

Giving details, the spokesman Izaz Mehmood said the rescue service responded to different kinds of emergencies over the week which include 58 medical, one fire, two bullet injury or violence, one building collapse and 34 dewatering during the flood situation.

He said a total of 11639 calls were received by the emergency service, but 2021 of them were irrelevant or fake calls, he added.

During last week, the rescue 1122 teams also handled 23 referral cases, out of which 21 were within the district while two out of district.

During the referral-related emergencies, the spokesman said 24 patients were rescued.

He said the rescue 1122 teams were fully equipped with all necessary equipment and they had been efficiently rendering their services during emergencies.

Meanwhile, the rescue 1122 has recovered a total of 11038 persons during various operations which are underway at flood affected areas.

The district emergency service also rescued 110 cattle and shifted them to safe places.

The spokesman also said that rescue teams were currently busy in relief work and carrying out dewatering process at flood-affected areas.

Related Topics

Fire Flood Izaz Rescue 1122 All From

Recent Stories

Floods'effects: Prices of vegetables go up in Balo ..

Floods'effects: Prices of vegetables go up in Balochistan

3 minutes ago
 Asia Cup: COAS congrats Pakistan team over victory ..

Asia Cup: COAS congrats Pakistan team over victory against India

23 minutes ago
 PM, Zardari reacts to Imran's speech about appoint ..

PM, Zardari reacts to Imran's speech about appointment of new army Chief

1 hour ago
 PM announces to increase BISP flood relief aid to ..

PM announces to increase BISP flood relief aid to Rs70b

1 hour ago
 Pakistan outplay, outthink, outsmart India in Asia ..

Pakistan outplay, outthink, outsmart India in Asia Cup

3 hours ago
 Canada stabbing spree: Police hunt for two suspect ..

Canada stabbing spree: Police hunt for two suspects

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.