Rescue 1122 tackles 107 emergencies rescuing 5082 patients in a week

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2022 ) :The district's emergency service rescue 1122 rescued 5082 patients while tackling a total of 107 emergencies over the last week starting from Aug 29 to Sept 04, says its spokesman.

Giving details, the spokesman Izaz Mehmood said the rescue service responded to different kinds of emergencies over the week which include 58 medical, one fire, two bullet injury or violence, one building collapse and 34 dewatering during the flood situation.

He said a total of 11639 calls were received by the emergency service, but 2021 of them were irrelevant or fake calls, he added.

During last week, the rescue 1122 teams also handled 23 referral cases, out of which 21 were within the district while two out of district.

During the referral-related emergencies, the spokesman said 24 patients were rescued.

He said the rescue 1122 teams were fully equipped with all necessary equipment and they had been efficiently rendering their services during emergencies.

Meanwhile, the rescue 1122 has recovered a total of 11038 persons during various operations which are underway at flood affected areas.

The district emergency service also rescued 110 cattle and shifted them to safe places.

The spokesman also said that rescue teams were currently busy in relief work and carrying out dewatering process at flood-affected areas.