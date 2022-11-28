Rescue 1122 tackles 132 emergencies in one week

LAKKI MARWAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2022 ) :The district's emergency service rescue 1122 on Monday shifted and provided first medical aid to about 134 patients while tackling a total of 132 emergencies over the last week under the leadership of District Emergency Officer Engr Fasihullah Khan, says its spokesman.

Sharing details, the spokesman said the rescue service responded to different kinds of emergencies over the week which include 26 medical, 06 road traffic accidents, one fire eruption and three recoveries.

During these emergencies, a total of 134 injured were provided with first medical aid promptly and subsequently shifted them to hospitals.

He said a total of 1497 calls were received by the emergency service, but 1036 of them were irrelevant or fake calls which should be avoided, he added.

During the referral-related emergencies over the last week, the spokesman said a total of 51 patients were benefited or rescued.

He said, a total of 48 referral-related emergencies were handled, in which 15 patients were shifted from one tehsil to another while in 33 emergencies patients were shifted from one district to another district for medical treatment.

He said the rescue 1122 teams were fully equipped with all necessary equipment and they had been efficiently rendering their services during emergencies.