Rescue 1122 Tackles 140 Emergencies In Week

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 19, 2022 | 05:20 PM

LAKKI MARWAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2022 ) :The district's emergency service Rescue 1122 provided first medical aid to about 1,133 patients while tackling a total of 140 emergencies over the last week.

According to their spokesman, the Rescue 1122, under the leadership of District Emergency Officer Engr Fasihullah Khan, responded to different kinds of emergencies over the week, including 121 medical, seven road traffic accidents, eight fire eruptions, three fighting or bullet injuries, and one recovery-related emergency.

During these emergencies a total of 1133 injured were provided with first medical aid promptly and subsequently shifted them to hospitals.

He said a total of 1915 calls were received by the emergency service, but 1,414 of them were irrelevant or fake calls, he added.

During the referral-related emergencies over the last week, the spokesman said a total of 67 patients were or rescued.

He said a total of 64 referral-related emergencies were handled, in which 21 patients were shifted from one tehsil to another, while in 43 emergencies patients were shifted from one district to another for medical treatment.

He said the rescue teams were fully equipped with all necessary equipment and they had been efficiently rendering their services during emergencies.

