Rescue 1122 tackles 178 emergencies, rescue 2334 patients in a week

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2022 ) :The district's Emergency Service Rescue 1122 rescued 2334 patients while tackling a total of 178 emergencies in the last week, its spokesman said on Monday.

Giving details, the spokesman said the rescue service responded to multiple emergencies over the week which include 111 medical, four fire, six bullet injury or violence, one building collapse and 11 others in flood-affected areas.

He said a total of 20194 calls were received by the emergency service, but 14274 of them were irrelevant or fake calls which should be avoided, he added.

During the last week, the rescue 1122 teams also handled 24 referral cases, out of which 20 were within the district while four out of district.

During the referral-related emergencies, the spokesman said 24 patients were rescued.

He said the rescue 1122 teams were fully equipped with all necessary equipment and they had been efficiently rendering their services during emergencies.

Meanwhile, a truck which had been swept away by torrents during recent flooding at Saggu Bridge was recovered by divers of the Rescue 1122 after days-long struggle on Monday.

However, the spokesman added that the driver of the truck still remained unaccounted for and a search operation was underway to fish out the body.