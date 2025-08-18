Open Menu

Rescue 1122 Tackles 181 Emergencies Last Week

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 18, 2025 | 02:10 PM

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2025) The emergency service of district Lakki Marwat-Rescue 1122 tackled 181 emergencies over the last week.

Giving details, the spokesman says that total emergencies include 136 medical emergencies, 25 road accidents, and 15 fighting or bullet injury-related incidents.

He said that during these emergencies, 209 patients were safely shifted to hospitals while providing them first aid on the spot.

He said that the services received a total of 3267 emergency calls, out of which 1898 were irrelevant or fake calls, he added.

The rescue service also successfully handled 37 emergency incidents in which patients were shifted from one district to another.

During the referral-related emergencies, the spokesman said a total of 44 patients were benefited or rescued.

APP/slm

