Rescue 1122 Tackles 181 Emergencies Last Week
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 18, 2025 | 02:10 PM
DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2025) The emergency service of district Lakki Marwat-Rescue 1122 tackled 181 emergencies over the last week.
Giving details, the spokesman says that total emergencies include 136 medical emergencies, 25 road accidents, and 15 fighting or bullet injury-related incidents.
He said that during these emergencies, 209 patients were safely shifted to hospitals while providing them first aid on the spot.
He said that the services received a total of 3267 emergency calls, out of which 1898 were irrelevant or fake calls, he added.
The rescue service also successfully handled 37 emergency incidents in which patients were shifted from one district to another.
During the referral-related emergencies, the spokesman said a total of 44 patients were benefited or rescued.
APP/slm
Recent Stories
Awqaf Dubai’s endowment shares portfolio surpasses AED9 million in H1
IFZA launches new Free Zone in Panama
UAE's Rashid Al Mulla claims bronze at Aquabike World Championship in Indonesia
UAE firm begins construction of 50 MW solar project in Central African Republi ..
NDMA issues fresh flood warning as monsoon rains lash Punjab, KP and AJK
PCB chairman directs to finalize central contracts of national cricketers for 2 ..
UAE Ambassador presents credentials to Acting Governor General of Solomon Island ..
Bolivia's presidential vote heads to runoff
UAE marks World Humanitarian Day, pledges support for vulnerable
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 August 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 August 2025
Premier League: Arsenal 1-0 Manchester United
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Musadik Malik says PM ordered ministers' deployment in flood-hit regions to lead relief1 minute ago
-
Rescue 1122 tackles 181 emergencies last week1 minute ago
-
Policeman,two injured in a firing incident1 minute ago
-
General parade held at police line Sialkot1 minute ago
-
UK’s BRAVE Programme transforms flood-hit school in Badin into a safe haven for learning and shelt ..1 minute ago
-
Youth killed in a road accident11 minutes ago
-
Rescue, relief, reconstruction of calamity-hit areas collective responsibility of federal, provincia ..11 minutes ago
-
Three profiteers held21 minutes ago
-
Rain turns weather pleasant21 minutes ago
-
DPO conducts surprise visit to police station21 minutes ago
-
New case polio infection reported in KP, increasing the toll to 1331 minutes ago
-
Dengue spray drive launched in Nawan Shehr after death, rising cases31 minutes ago