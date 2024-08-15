Open Menu

Rescue 1122 Tackles 25 Emergencies On Independence Day

Muhammad Irfan Published August 15, 2024 | 04:30 PM

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2024) The district’s emergency service- Rescue 1122 handled 25 emergencies on Independence Day.

According to its spokesman, the Rescue 1122, under the supervision of District Emergency Officer Eng. Faseeh Ullah tackled different kinds of emergencies on Independence Day and the victims were provided timely emergency services.

He said the total emergencies included 10 medical and 15 road traffic accidents.

During these emergencies, the spokesman added that the district emergency service provided prompt first aid services to 37 victims while successfully shifting them to nearby hospitals.

He said that elaborate arrangements were made to facilitate citizens on Independence Day with deploying rescuers at all stations across the district to provide prompt services.

