Rescue 1122 Tackles 30 Road Accidents During Eid Days In Dera

Umer Jamshaid Published April 13, 2024 | 02:30 PM

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2024) The District Emergency Service 1122 tackled 30 road accidents during three days of Eidul Fitr.

According to its spokesman, these road traffic accidents were reported from different parts of the district during Eid holidays and the victims were provided prompt medical services.

On the whole, he added that district emergency services provided services in 107 emergencies in the three days in which 134 patients were shifted to hospitals after the provision of first medical aid.

Giving details, he said the emergencies included 62 medical, 30 road traffic accidents, seven fire eruptions, three fighting, one drowning, one electrocution and two others.

He said that rescue 1122 also provided intra-hospital services while tackling 12 emergencies.

During these emergencies, the spokesman added that the district emergency service provided prompt first aid services to victims while successfully shifting them to nearby hospitals.

He said that elaborate arrangements were made to facilitate citizens during Eid by deploying rescuers at all stations across the district to provide prompt services.

