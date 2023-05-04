Rescue 1122 tackles 507 emergencies

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2023 ) :The district's emergency service Rescue 1122 successfully tackled 507 emergencies and provided prompt services to patients during the last month.

It received a total of 84455 emergency calls, of which 65325 were irrelevant or fake calls.

In April, the rescue service shifted about 493 patients to various hospitals while tackling a total of 507 emergencies including 344 medical, 123 road accidents, 18 fire eruptions, 10 bullet injuries or fights, four drownings and eight other different emergencies.

During this period, the rescue 1122 teams also handled 19 referral cases during various emergencies and shifted 15 patients to various hospitals within the district. In four emergencies patients were shifted to hospitals in other cities such as Peshawar, Multan and Islamabad.

During the last month, Rescue 1122 also held training sessions for various departments regarding first aid and skills to handle emergencies.