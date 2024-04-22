Rescue 1122 Tackles Over 190 Emergencies Last Week
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 22, 2024 | 02:30 PM
DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2024) The district’s emergency service- Rescue 1122 rescued a total of 181 patients during various emergencies during the last week under the supervision of District Emergency Officer Awais Babar.
According to the weekly performance report issued here on Monday, the Rescue 1122 tackled a total of 197 emergencies over the week including 134 medical, 31 road accidents, five fire eruption incidents, two building collapse and one drowning emergency.
It says that the service received a total of 13009 emergency calls including 10201 fake or irrelevant calls.
He said that Rescue 1122 also tackled 21 referral-related emergencies in which patients were shifted to different hospitals for medical treatment.
