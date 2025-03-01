Open Menu

Rescue 1122 Tackles Over 776 Emergencies In Feb

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 01, 2025 | 08:50 PM

Rescue 1122 tackles over 776 emergencies in Feb

Dera Ismail Khan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2025) The Rescue 1122 has issued its performance report of February, featuring a total of 776 emergencies tackled with an average 07.30 minutes response time by the district’s emergency service.

Rescue 1122 Spokesman Aizaz Mehmood, while sharing details, said the service provided first medical aid to about 753 patients and subsequently shifted them to hospitals while tackling different emergencies over the last month.

He added the emergencies included 567 medical, 160 road traffic accidents, 10 fire eruption, 15bullet injury or fight, and 15 were recoveries-related emergencies.

He said a total of 85087 calls were received by the emergency service, but 55498 of them were fake or irrelevant.

During this period, the rescue 1122 handled several referral-related emergencies, benefiting 85 patients including 70 within the district and 15 were shifted to hospitals of big cities like Islamabad, Peshawar and Multan.

