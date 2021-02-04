Rescue 1122 takes out rally to express solidarity with Kashmiris

Rescue 1122 Bahawalpur took out a rally on Thursday to express solidarity with the Kashmiris

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2021 ) :Rescue 1122 Bahawalpur took out a rally on Thursday to express solidarity with the Kashmiris.

District Emergency Officer Bahawalpur Baqir Hussain led the rally which started from Central Rescue Station and concluded at Kali Pully.

The participants were carrying placards and banners on which slogans in favour of Kashmir and against Indian occupation were inscribed.

They condemned the atrocities of Indian forces against unarmed Kashmiris and demanded to give them right of self-determination.