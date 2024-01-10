Rescue-1122 takes part in anti-polio campaign

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2024) District Emergency Officer (DEO) Engineer Naveed Iqbal has said that volunteers of Rescue-1122 are also taking part in the ongoing anti-polio campaign across the district.

According to Rescue spokesperson, rescuers and rescue guards of Sialkot are participating in the five-day campaign, along with the district administration.

The Rescue-1122 personnel and 20 rescue guards, under the supervision of District Warden Jameel Janjua, would administer polio drops to children at Lorry Adda including Bilal Travels, Masjid Chowk, Wagon Stand, Lahore Coach Stand, besides Sublime Chowk, Wazirabad Road and Doburji Chowk, Daska Road.

DEO Engineer Naveed Iqbal visited the polio vaccination camp and administered polio drops to children. He appreciated efforts of rescuers and rescue guards.