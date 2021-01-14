UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Rescue 1122 Takes Special Measures To Cope With Second Wave Of Corona Virus

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Thu 14th January 2021 | 05:30 PM

Rescue 1122 takes special measures to cope with second wave of corona virus

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2021 ) :Rescue 1122 Khyber Pakhtunkhwa took special measures for coping with second wave of coronavirus infection by providing emergency cover to people in accordance with following the required SOPs.

According to a press statement issued here on Thursday, Rescue 1122 has shifted around 5000 corona patients from homes to hospital and vice versa.

The emergency response organization has also performed duties in different quarantine centres set up for treatment of corona patients.

Rescue 1122 also set up special counter at Peshawar Airport for screening of passengers and shifting of infected persons to quarantine centers.

Similarly, the organization also made arrangements for shifting of dead bodies of corona patients from airport to respective hometowns.

Training was also arranged for officials of public sector organizations and private on use of safety kits besides provision of thermal guns for checking of visitors.

Disinfection campaigns were also conducted in every nook and corner of the province by arranging sprays in mosques, offices, churches and places of public gatherings.

