Rescue 1122 Tank devises emergency services’ plan for Eidul Fitr

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2025) The district emergency service-Rescue 1122 Tank has made a comprehensive plan to facilitate residents during Eid ul Fitr holidays by providing prompt emergency services.

In this regard, a meeting was held at the DC office under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Tank, Tanvir Khan where senior officials from Rescue 1122 and other relevant departments were in attendance.

The meeting was informed that effective arrangements had been made for Eid ul Fitr, following the instructions of Director General Rescue 1122 Dr. Ayaz Khan and Regional Director Operations South, Imran Khan Yousafzai, and under the guidance of District Emergency Officer Noor Ul Amin Khattak.

Station House In-Charge Haider Ali while briefing the meeting said that all rescue personnel were fully prepared to handle any untoward incidents.

It was informed that Rescue 1122 personnel would be stationed at Eid grounds and mosques throughout the district besides performing duties at stations and key points during Eid days.

The meeting also discussed other matters pertaining to peace and security and measures against aerial firing.