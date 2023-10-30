Rescue 1122 Tank handles 18 emergencies in one week

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2023) The district’s emergency service- rescue 1122, Tank tackled a total of 18 emergencies during the last week under the supervision of District Emergency Officer Engr Waqas Alam.

The service’s spokesman said on Monday that response time was recorded at an average of seven minutes while tackling the different kinds of emergencies over the week which include 15 medical, two bullet injuries and one road traffic accident.

He said the control room received a total of 405 emergency calls including 127 for information.

He said that Rescue 1122 service also provided services in 25 referral-related emergencies including eight within the district and in 17 emergencies patients were shifted to other districts

He said the rescue 1122 teams were fully equipped with all necessary equipment and they had been efficiently rendering their services during emergencies.

APP/slm