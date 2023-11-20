Rescue 1122 Tank handles 24 emergencies last week

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2023) The district’s emergency service- rescue 1122, Tank tackled a total of 24 emergencies during the last week under the supervision of District Emergency Officer Engr Waqas Alam.

The service’s spokesman said on Monday that response time was recorded at an average of seven minutes while tackling the different kinds of emergencies over the week which include 19 medical, three road traffic accidents and two bullet injuries.

He said the control room received a total of 432 calls including 24 for emergency and 155 for information.

He said that Rescue 1122 service also provided services in 15 referral-related emergencies including four within the district and 11 emergencies patients were shifted to other districts

He said the rescue 1122 teams were fully equipped with all necessary equipment and they had been efficiently rendering their services during emergencies.