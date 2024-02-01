Rescue 1122 Tank Handles 86 Emergencies In Last Month
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 01, 2024 | 05:30 PM
TANK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2024) The Rescue 1122, Tank provided services in a total of 86 emergencies during the last month and provided prompt services to victims.
Sharing the monthly performance report, the spokesman of the emergency service said the rescue conducted rescue operations while responding to different kinds of emergencies in January with an average response time recorded of less than seven minutes under the supervision of District Emergency Officer Engr Waqas Alam.
He said the emergencies which were successfully tackled include 68 medical, eight road accidents, two fire eruptions and eight recovery-related.
He said the control room received a total of 1873 emergency calls including 1121 fake ones.
He said Rescue 1122 Tank provided free services to 108 patients while tackling referral-related emergencies.
He said the rescue 1122 teams were fully equipped with all necessary equipment and they had been efficiently rendering their services during emergencies round the clock.
Recent Stories
India involved in terrorist incidents inside Pakistan: FO
ECP officially announces Feb 8 as public holiday for elections
Arshad Nadeem to undergo knee surgery in England on Feb 4
PTI to hold intra-party elections on February 5
Cipher Case: Special court issues detailed verdict against Imran, Qureshi
ECP to review law and order situation in two provinces today
Iran hands over bodies of nine laborers to Pakistan
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 February 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 February 2024
First lady member AJK parliamentarian Surraya Khursheed laid to rest
EU to shield farmers threatened by Ukraine imports
Russia & Ukraine exchange hundreds of POWs
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Sargodha University holds seminar, walk in Kashmir solidarity10 minutes ago
-
MD APP inaugurates innovative Youth Media Training Program, 3D Virtual Studio10 minutes ago
-
JUP Noorani group announces electoral alliance with PPP30 minutes ago
-
ECP takes notice of development projects promotion by caretaker govts40 minutes ago
-
Power Suspension for Hattar, Siraj Banda, Besham and Mingora notified40 minutes ago
-
Kashmir Solidarity Day observes in Sukkur IBA and MUET campus59 minutes ago
-
KP Finance Minister inaugurates Kohat Sewage Treatment Plant, Mallam Women's Business Center60 minutes ago
-
Pakistan's envoy meets Italian police chief1 hour ago
-
Faisalabad receives 20 mm rain1 hour ago
-
Man killed during dacoity1 hour ago
-
Ministry to reveal comprehensive hajj training, biometric schedule next week: Aneeq1 hour ago
-
Light rain washes city, subsides smoggy/foggy conditions1 hour ago