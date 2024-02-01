Rescue 1122 Tank handles 86 emergencies in last month

(@FahadShabbir)

TANK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2024) The Rescue 1122, Tank provided services in a total of 86 emergencies during the last month and provided prompt services to victims.

Sharing the monthly performance report, the spokesman of the emergency service said the rescue conducted rescue operations while responding to different kinds of emergencies in January with an average response time recorded of less than seven minutes under the supervision of District Emergency Officer Engr Waqas Alam.

He said the emergencies which were successfully tackled include 68 medical, eight road accidents, two fire eruptions and eight recovery-related.

He said the control room received a total of 1873 emergency calls including 1121 fake ones.

He said Rescue 1122 Tank provided free services to 108 patients while tackling referral-related emergencies.

He said the rescue 1122 teams were fully equipped with all necessary equipment and they had been efficiently rendering their services during emergencies round the clock.