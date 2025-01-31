Open Menu

Rescue 1122 Tank Holds Training Session For Students

Muhammad Irfan Published January 31, 2025 | 03:50 PM

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2025) Rescue 1122 Tank conducted a training session on fire safety, first aid for students of Al Khidmat Foundation as well as students and teachers of a school on Friday.

According to the spokesman, the training was conducted under supervision of the district emergency officer Eng.Waqas Alam by the training team of the district emergency service.

During the session, the students were educated through practical demonstrations regarding life-saving skills and how to act when they met various emergencies like road mishaps.

The students were also trained on skills regarding choking management and CPR (Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation) procedures besides provision of first aid to the injured in case of road accidents and subsequently their safe shifting to nearby hospitals.

The students were also trained about fire safety measures.

The school’s management expressed gratitude and lauded the Rescue 1122’s training team for arranging such useful training sessions for students and teachers.

