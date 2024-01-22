Rescue 1122 Tank provides services in 19 emergencies last week

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2024) Rescue 1122, Tank provided services in 19 emergencies over the last week while registering average response time at seven minutes.

The spokesman of the rescue 1122 Tank while sharing the weekly performance report said on Monday the rescue service the total emergencies included 14 medical, four road traffic accidents, and one emergency was recovery-related.

He said the control room received a total of 426 calls including 19 those of emergency and 256 were irrelevant calls.

He said that rescue 1122 service also provided services in 26 referral-related emergencies including six within the district and in 20 emergencies patients were shifted to other districts.

He said the rescue 1122 teams were fully equipped with all necessary equipment and they had been efficiently rendering their services during emergencies.