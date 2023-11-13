Rescue 1122 Tank provides services in 23 emergencies last week

(@FahadShabbir)

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2023) The district’s emergency service- rescue 1122, Tank tackled a total of 23 emergencies during the last week under the supervision of District Emergency Officer Engr Waqas Alam.

The service’s spokesman said on Monday that response time was recorded at an average of seven minutes while tackling the different kinds of emergencies over the week which include 16 medical, five bullet injuries, and two road traffic accidents.

He said the control room received a total of 414 emergency calls including 154 for information.

He said that Rescue 1122 service also provided services in 20 referral-related emergencies including six within the district and in 14 emergencies patients were shifted to other districts

He said the rescue 1122 teams were fully equipped with all necessary equipment and they had been efficiently rendering their services during emergencies.