Rescue 1122 Tank provides services in 23 emergencies in last week

(@FahadShabbir)

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2024) Rescue 1122, Tank tackled 23 emergencies and provided prompt services to citizens under the leadership of district emergency officer Eng. Waqas Alam over the last week.

According to a weekly performance report issued by the service, the total emergencies include 19 medical, two road traffic accidents, one bullet injury and one other incident.

During this period, it says that the emergency service received a total of 429 calls including 23 those of emergency and 277 were irrelevant calls.

Over the last week, the rescue 1122 service also provided services in 17 referral-related emergencies including five within the district and in 12 emergencies patients were shifted to other districts.

