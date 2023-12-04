Rescue 1122 Tank provides services in 26 emergencies last week

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2023) The district’s emergency service Rescue 1122, Tank handled a total of 26 emergencies over the last week while registering average response time at seven minutes.

Sharing the weekly performance report, the spokesman said on Monday that the Rescue 1122 tackled different kinds of emergencies last week and the victims were provided timely emergency services.

He said that the total emergencies included 15 medical, three road traffic accidents, two violence or bullet injuries and six emergencies were recovery-related.

He said the control room received a total of 488 calls including 26 were of emergency and 298 were irrelevant calls.

He said that Rescue 1122 service also provided services in 23 referral-related emergencies including nine within the district and in 14 emergencies, patients were shifted to other districts

He said the Rescue 1122 teams were fully equipped with all necessary equipment and they had been efficiently rendering their services during emergencies.

APP/slm