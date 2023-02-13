UrduPoint.com

Rescue 1122 Tank Registers Seven Minutes Average Response Time

Faizan Hashmi Published February 13, 2023 | 04:20 PM

Rescue 1122 Tank registers seven minutes average response time

TANK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2023 ) :The district's emergency service rescue 1122, Tank tackled a total of 14 emergencies during the last week with an average response time recorded at seven minutes under the supervision of District Emergency Officer Engr Waqas Alam, says its spokesman.

Giving details, the spokesman said the rescue service responded to different kinds of emergencies over the week which include 11 medical, one road traffic accident and two emergencies were recovery-related.

He said the control room received a total of 447 emergency calls, but 270 of them were irrelevant or fake calls while 14 were referral-related emergencies.

He said the rescue 1122 teams were fully equipped with all necessary equipment and they had been efficiently rendering their services during emergencies.

