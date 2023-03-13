Rescue 1122 Tank registers seven minutes average response time last week

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

TANK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2023 ) :The district's emergency service- rescue 1122, Tank tackled a total of 27 emergencies during the last week with average response time recorded at seven minutes under the supervision of District Emergency Officer Engr Waqas Alam.

Giving details, the spokesman said the rescue service responded to different kinds of emergencies over the week which include 20 medical, five road accidents and two emergencies that were recovery-related.

He said the control room received a total of 485 emergency calls including 191 for information.

He said that rescue 1122 service also provided services in 29 referral-related emergencies including eight within the district and 21 emergencies patients were shifted to other districtsHe said the rescue 1122 teams were fully equipped with all necessary equipment and they had been efficiently rendering their services during emergencies.