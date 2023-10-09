Rescue 1122 Tank responds 39 emergencies last week

(@FahadShabbir)

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2023) The district’s emergency service- rescue 1122, Tank tackled a total of 39 emergencies during the last week under the supervision of District Emergency Officer Engr Waqas Alam.

Sharing the weekly performance report, spokesman said on Monday response time was recorded at an average of seven minutes while tackling the different kinds of emergencies over the week which include 26 medical, three road traffic accidents, six fire eruption and four emergencies were recovery-related.

He said the control room received a total of 434 emergency calls including 160 for information.

He said that rescue 1122 service also provided services in 19 referral-related emergencies including seven within the district and in 12 emergencies patients were shifted to other districts

He said the rescue 1122 teams were fully equipped with all necessary equipment and they had been efficiently rendering their services during emergencies.