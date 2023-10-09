Open Menu

Rescue 1122 Tank Responds 39 Emergencies Last Week

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 09, 2023 | 02:50 PM

Rescue 1122 Tank responds 39 emergencies last week

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2023) The district’s emergency service- rescue 1122, Tank tackled a total of 39 emergencies during the last week under the supervision of District Emergency Officer Engr Waqas Alam.

Sharing the weekly performance report, spokesman said on Monday response time was recorded at an average of seven minutes while tackling the different kinds of emergencies over the week which include 26 medical, three road traffic accidents, six fire eruption and four emergencies were recovery-related.

He said the control room received a total of 434 emergency calls including 160 for information.

He said that rescue 1122 service also provided services in 19 referral-related emergencies including seven within the district and in 12 emergencies patients were shifted to other districts

He said the rescue 1122 teams were fully equipped with all necessary equipment and they had been efficiently rendering their services during emergencies.

Related Topics

Fire Road Traffic Tank Rescue 1122 All

Recent Stories

Committed to be a force for good, Nestlé Pakistan ..

Committed to be a force for good, Nestlé Pakistan launched its corporate campai ..

27 minutes ago
 UAE committed to boosting collaboration between ME ..

UAE committed to boosting collaboration between MENA countries to enhance climat ..

1 hour ago
 ICC World Cup 2023: Netherlands opt to bowl first ..

ICC World Cup 2023: Netherlands opt to bowl first against New Zealand

1 hour ago
 Unresolved Kashmir issue to remain constant threat ..

Unresolved Kashmir issue to remain constant threat for world peace: Mushaal

2 hours ago
 Hamas’ successive attacks against Israel are the ..

Hamas’ successive attacks against Israel are the voice of the oppressed Palest ..

2 hours ago
 Climate change fades melodious chirping of birds a ..

Climate change fades melodious chirping of birds at devastating scale

2 hours ago
Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 06 New Zealand Vs. Ne ..

Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 06 New Zealand Vs. Netherlands, Live Score, History ..

3 hours ago
 Insured Emiratis encouraged to increase employment ..

Insured Emiratis encouraged to increase employment years to benefit from higher ..

3 hours ago
 CJP views SC (Practice and Procedure) Act with 'g ..

CJP views SC (Practice and Procedure) Act with 'good intentions'

3 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate Ugandan President on Inde ..

UAE leaders congratulate Ugandan President on Independence Day

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 October 2023

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 October 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 October 2023

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan