Rescue 1122 Tank responds to 22 emergencies during last week

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2023 ) :The district's emergency service- rescue 1122 Tank tackled a total of 22 emergencies during the last week with the average response time recorded at seven minutes under the supervision of District Emergency Officer Engr Waqas Alam, says its spokesman.

Giving details, the spokesman said the rescue service responded to different kinds of emergencies over the week which include 15 medical, two road accidents and five emergencies.

He said the control room received a total of 390 emergency calls including 148 for information. He said the rescue 1122 service also provided services in 10 referral-related emergencies including one within the district and in nine emergencies patients were shifted to other districtsHe said the rescue 1122 teams were fully equipped with all necessary equipment and they had been efficiently rendering their services during emergencies.