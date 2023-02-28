UrduPoint.com

Rescue 1122 Tank Responds To 23 Emergencies In Week

Sumaira FH Published February 28, 2023 | 04:10 PM

TANK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2023 ) :The district emergency service Rescue 1122 provided services in 23 emergencies during the last week.

According to a Rescue 1122 spokesperson, during the period, the control room of the emergency service received a total of 421 calls, but out of them, 23 were emergency calls, 161 were information calls and the remaining were either irrelevant or drop calls.

Sharing the weekly performance report, the spokesman said the rescue service responded to different kinds of emergencies over the week which included 21 medical and two recovery incidents.

He said during these emergencies Rescue 1122 promptly responded and provided instant services to the people under the leadership of District Emergency Officer Engineer Waqas Alam.

