Rescue 1122 Tank Service Handles 21 Emergencies Last Week
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 25, 2024 | 02:30 PM
DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2024) Rescue 1122, Tank provided services in total of 21 emergencies to citizens under the leadership of district emergency officer Eng. Waqas Alam over the last week.
According to a weekly performance report issued by the service on Monday the total emergencies include 14 medical, one road traffic accident, two bullet injuries, one recovery-related and fire eruption incident.
It says that these emergencies were tackled with a seven minutes average response time.
The control room of the emergency service received a total of 463 calls including 21 those of emergency and 301 were irrelevant calls.
It also reveals that the rescue 1122 service provided services in 22 referral-related emergencies including four within the district and in 18 emergencies patients were shifted to other districts.
He said the rescue 1122 teams were fully equipped with all necessary equipment and they had been efficiently rendering their services during emergencies.
APP/slm
