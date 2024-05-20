Rescue 1122 Tank service provides services in 35 emergencies last week

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2024) Rescue 1122, Tank tackled 35 emergencies and provided prompt services to citizens under the leadership of district emergency officer Eng. Waqas Alam over the last week.

According to a weekly performance report issued by the service on Monday the total emergencies include 16 medical, one road traffic accident, three bullet injury and one-eruption incident.

It says that these emergencies were tackled with a seven minutes average response time.

The control room of the emergency service received a total of 454 calls including 35 those of emergency and 278 were irrelevant calls.

It also reveals that the rescue 1122 service provided services in 35 referral-related emergencies including 14 within the district and in 21 emergencies patients were shifted to other districts.

He said the rescue 1122 teams were fully equipped with all necessary equipment and they had been efficiently rendering their services during emergencies.

