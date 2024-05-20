Rescue 1122 Tank Service Provides Services In 35 Emergencies Last Week
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 20, 2024 | 02:00 PM
DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2024) Rescue 1122, Tank tackled 35 emergencies and provided prompt services to citizens under the leadership of district emergency officer Eng. Waqas Alam over the last week.
According to a weekly performance report issued by the service on Monday the total emergencies include 16 medical, one road traffic accident, three bullet injury and one-eruption incident.
It says that these emergencies were tackled with a seven minutes average response time.
The control room of the emergency service received a total of 454 calls including 35 those of emergency and 278 were irrelevant calls.
It also reveals that the rescue 1122 service provided services in 35 referral-related emergencies including 14 within the district and in 21 emergencies patients were shifted to other districts.
He said the rescue 1122 teams were fully equipped with all necessary equipment and they had been efficiently rendering their services during emergencies.
APP/slm
Recent Stories
Schools to be shut down for seven days due to heatwave in Punjab
Army Chief, Turkish FM express satisfaction over Pak-Turkiye historic relations
Iranian President Raisi, FM Abdollahian die in helicopter crash
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 May 2024
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 May 2024
Football: Scottish Premiership table
'Can I kill someone?': Richard Gere's dilemma in 'Oh, Canada'
UN agency says 800,000 'forced to flee' Rafah since start of Israeli operation
CM lays foundation stone of ‘Nawaz Sharif IT city’ in Lahore
PBF recommends to simplify tax system, make businesses easier
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Iranian embassy raises flag at half-mast15 minutes ago
-
PPP chief congrats Qasim Gilani on winning by-polls15 minutes ago
-
KP Governor condoles with Iranian ambassador over helicopter crash incident15 minutes ago
-
Awareness walk held under "Suthra Punjab" programme15 minutes ago
-
Punjab on way to progress: minister35 minutes ago
-
Food authority discarded 250litres adulterated milk, 100 kg rotten chicken35 minutes ago
-
BISE starts registration of 9th class students35 minutes ago
-
IESCO detects 11,292 slow, 202 tempered meters in ongoing anti power theft drive45 minutes ago
-
Tarar rules out unilateral legislation for establishment of Digital Media Authority45 minutes ago
-
Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi condoles martyrdom of Irani President45 minutes ago
-
Special fights to bring KP students back from Kyrgyzstan: Minister45 minutes ago
-
KP govt released Rs 60mln for return of Pakistani students stuck in Kyrgyzstan: Muzamil45 minutes ago