Open Menu

Rescue 1122 Tank Tackles 11 Emergencies Last Week

Umer Jamshaid Published November 04, 2024 | 02:50 PM

Rescue 1122 Tank tackles 11 emergencies last week

TANK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2024) Rescue 1122, Tank tackled a total of 11 emergencies and provided prompt services to persons under the leadership of district emergency officer Eng. Waqas Alam over the last week.

According to a weekly performance report issued by the service on Monday, the total emergencies include eight medical and three road traffic accidents.

It says that these emergencies were tackled with a seven-minute average response time.

The control room of the emergency service received a total of 376 phone calls including 11 of emergency and 250 irrelevant calls.

It also reveals that the Rescue 1122 service provided services in 15 referral-related emergencies including four within the district and in 11 emergencies patients were shifted to other districts.

The Rescue 1122 spokesman said the rescue 1122 teams were fully equipped with all necessary equipment and they had been efficiently rendering their services during emergencies.

Related Topics

Road Traffic Tank Rescue 1122 All

Recent Stories

Dubai Customs Joins UAE Celebrations for 'Flag Day ..

Dubai Customs Joins UAE Celebrations for 'Flag Day'

14 minutes ago
 Ahmad Zafar Hayat Clinches the Title of 17th Chief ..

Ahmad Zafar Hayat Clinches the Title of 17th Chief of the Naval Staff Amateur Go ..

23 minutes ago
 realme GT 6 Sells Out Within Hours of Launch on Da ..

Realme GT 6 Sells Out Within Hours of Launch on Daraz.pk—More Units to Be Rele ..

44 minutes ago
 SOT Events 2024 Kicks Off in Karachi

SOT Events 2024 Kicks Off in Karachi

47 minutes ago
 PSX reaches 92,062 points on first day of business ..

PSX reaches 92,062 points on first day of business week

2 hours ago
 Bushra Bibi breaks down in courtroom, says there i ..

Bushra Bibi breaks down in courtroom, says there is no justice at all

2 hours ago
IHC orders Islamabad police to launch investigatio ..

IHC orders Islamabad police to launch investigation into recovery case of Intiza ..

3 hours ago
 Pakistan lose seven wickets for 148 runs in first ..

Pakistan lose seven wickets for 148 runs in first ODI against Australia

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 November 2024

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 November 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 November 2024

6 hours ago
 Rs3.433bn for model bazaars in 13 cities

Rs3.433bn for model bazaars in 13 cities

16 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 November 2024

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan