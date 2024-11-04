Rescue 1122 Tank tackles 11 emergencies last week

TANK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2024) Rescue 1122, Tank tackled a total of 11 emergencies and provided prompt services to persons under the leadership of district emergency officer Eng. Waqas Alam over the last week.

According to a weekly performance report issued by the service on Monday, the total emergencies include eight medical and three road traffic accidents.

It says that these emergencies were tackled with a seven-minute average response time.

The control room of the emergency service received a total of 376 phone calls including 11 of emergency and 250 irrelevant calls.

It also reveals that the Rescue 1122 service provided services in 15 referral-related emergencies including four within the district and in 11 emergencies patients were shifted to other districts.

The Rescue 1122 spokesman said the rescue 1122 teams were fully equipped with all necessary equipment and they had been efficiently rendering their services during emergencies.