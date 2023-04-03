UrduPoint.com

Rescue 1122 Tank Tackles 121 Emergencies During Last Month

Muhammad Irfan Published April 03, 2023 | 02:50 PM

Rescue 1122 Tank tackles 121 emergencies during last month

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2023 ) :The district's emergency service- Rescue 1122 Tank tackled a total of 121 emergencies during the last month and provided prompt services to patients in various parts of the district.

Sharing the monthly performance report, the spokesman of the emergency service said under the supervision of District Emergency Officer Engr Waqas Alam, the rescue conducted rescue operations while responding to different kinds of emergencies in March with an average response time recorded of less than seven minutes.

He said the emergencies which were successfully tackled included 84 medical, 13 road accidents, one fire eruption, one drowning, one bullet injury incident, seven disaster-related, whereas one emergency was recovery-related.

He said the control room received a total of 2131 emergency calls including 1173 fake ones.

He said Rescue 1122 Tank provided prompt services to 105 patients and shifted them from Tank district to different hospitals in the province for the best medical treatment while taking referral-related emergencies.

The spokesman said the rescue 1122 teams were fully equipped with all necessary equipment and they had been efficiently rendering their services during emergencies round the clock.

