Rescue 1122 Tank Tackles 16 Emergencies Last Week

Sumaira FH Published April 14, 2025 | 04:20 PM

Rescue 1122 Tank tackles 16 emergencies last week

TANK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2025) District emergency service-Rescue 1122 Tank tackled 16 emergencies over the last week, providing prompt emergency services to citizens across the district.

According to a weekly performance report issued by the rescue service here on Monday, the total emergencies included 11 medical and five road traffic accidents which were reported from various parts of the district.

During this period, the service’s control room received several emergency calls, which were responded to by providing services efficiently.

Similarly, the district emergency service also handled 22 referral services and the patients were shifted from one hospital to another hospital.

The spokesman added that the rescue service was fully equipped with all necessary equipment and it had been efficiently rendering their services during emergencies.

APP/slm

