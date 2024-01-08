Rescue 1122 Tank tackles 18 emergencies last week

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2024) The district’s emergency service- rescue 1122, Tank handled a total of 18 emergencies over the last week while registering average response time at seven minutes.

The spokesman of the rescue 1122 Tank while sharing the weekly performance report said on Monday the rescue service the total emergencies included 15 medical, one road traffic accident, two, one fire eruption and emergency was recovery-related.

He said the control room received a total of 403 calls including 18 those of emergency and 149 were irrelevant calls.

He said that rescue 1122 service also provided services in 23 referral-related emergencies including two within the district and in 21 emergencies patients were shifted to other districts

He said the rescue 1122 teams were fully equipped with all necessary equipment and they had been efficiently rendering their services during emergencies.

APP/slm