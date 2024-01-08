Open Menu

Rescue 1122 Tank Tackles 18 Emergencies Last Week

Umer Jamshaid Published January 08, 2024 | 11:30 AM

Rescue 1122 Tank tackles 18 emergencies last week

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2024) The district’s emergency service- rescue 1122, Tank handled a total of 18 emergencies over the last week while registering average response time at seven minutes.

The spokesman of the rescue 1122 Tank while sharing the weekly performance report said on Monday the rescue service the total emergencies included 15 medical, one road traffic accident, two, one fire eruption and emergency was recovery-related.

He said the control room received a total of 403 calls including 18 those of emergency and 149 were irrelevant calls.

He said that rescue 1122 service also provided services in 23 referral-related emergencies including two within the district and in 21 emergencies patients were shifted to other districts

He said the rescue 1122 teams were fully equipped with all necessary equipment and they had been efficiently rendering their services during emergencies.

APP/slm

Related Topics

Accident Fire Road Traffic Tank Rescue 1122 All

Recent Stories

Five policemen martyred in Bajaur blast

Five policemen martyred in Bajaur blast

27 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 January 2024

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 January 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 January 2024

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 January 2024

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 January 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 January 2024

1 day ago
 Good Samaritan Ross Branch takes Dakar bike stage

Good Samaritan Ross Branch takes Dakar bike stage

1 day ago
Biden to deliver annual address to US Congress on ..

Biden to deliver annual address to US Congress on March 7

1 day ago
 Isak stars as Newcastle beat bitter rivals Sunderl ..

Isak stars as Newcastle beat bitter rivals Sunderland in FA Cup

1 day ago
 Commissioner for achieving 100 % target of anti-po ..

Commissioner for achieving 100 % target of anti-polio vaccination

1 day ago
 Under constant Israeli attacks on Gaza, children f ..

Under constant Israeli attacks on Gaza, children facing malnutrition, disease: U ..

1 day ago
 Two killed in separate accidents

Two killed in separate accidents

2 days ago
 Kohat police conducts search operations in Jerma

Kohat police conducts search operations in Jerma

2 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan