Rescue 1122 Tank tackles 18 emergencies last week

(@FahadShabbir)

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2024) Rescue 1122, Tank tackled 18 emergencies and provided prompt services to citizens under the leadership of district emergency officer Eng. Waqas Alam over the last week.

According to a weekly performance report issued by the service, the total emergencies include 13 medical, two road traffic accidents, one bullet injury and two other incidents.

It says that these emergencies were tackled with a seven minutes average response time.

The control room of the emergency service received a total of 422 calls including 18 those of emergency and 309 were irrelevant calls.

It also reveals that the rescue 1122 service provided services in 31 referral-related emergencies including 12 within the district and in 19 emergencies patients were shifted to other districts.

He said the rescue 1122 teams were fully equipped with all necessary equipment and they had been efficiently rendering their services during emergencies.

APP/slm